Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of EVERTEC worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 431,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,955,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $995,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,594.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.