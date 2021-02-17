Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 48,371 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 48,371 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day moving average is $93.29. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

