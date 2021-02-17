Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 55,249 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,249 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,624,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,827,000 after purchasing an additional 556,461 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $20,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,877,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,727,000 after purchasing an additional 480,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 832,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 196,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,026,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG stock opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

