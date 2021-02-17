Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $72,283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 233.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 89,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,514,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 78,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.22.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,943.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,659 shares of company stock worth $10,512,983 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $486.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.81. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $488.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

