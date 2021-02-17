Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,940 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter worth about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

