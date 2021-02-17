Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 69,519 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69,519 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Navient worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

