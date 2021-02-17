Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 70,900 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,464 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196,232 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after purchasing an additional 100,392 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 401,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of EV stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $73.31.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

