Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,090 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,668.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,166 shares of company stock valued at $134,258. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.36, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

