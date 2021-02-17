Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Wingstop worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.40.

Wingstop stock opened at $165.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 172.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.60.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

