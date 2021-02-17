Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.99.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

