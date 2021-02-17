Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 4,890,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,595 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,138,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,873 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. 151,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $45.35. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

