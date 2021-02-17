Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

Shares of LPX stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.22. 153,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,300. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $45.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

