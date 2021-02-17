Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE LPX opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.44. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $45.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

