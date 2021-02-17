Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 315,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $142,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 24,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,772,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

