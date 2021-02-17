Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 186.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 122.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,470,668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $243,925,000 after buying an additional 809,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.31. 13,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.22. The company has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

