LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.7 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:LPKFF opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $36.23.

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser systems in Germany, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar. The Development segment offers circuit board plotters and ProtoLasers primarily for electronics developers, which cover PCB prototyping and micromaterial processing.

