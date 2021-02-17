LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold Sells 7,974 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LPLA stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $133.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

