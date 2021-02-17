LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff Sells 4,000 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.16, for a total value of $512,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LPLA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. The stock had a trading volume of 415,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

