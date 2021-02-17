LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after acquiring an additional 722,589 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,503,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 654,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,323,000 after acquiring an additional 223,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $133.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $133.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.