LSB Industries (LXU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

