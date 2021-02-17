LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $4.50. LSB Industries shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 192,006 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.91.
LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.