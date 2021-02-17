LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $4.50. LSB Industries shares last traded at $4.17, with a volume of 192,006 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market cap of $122.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

