LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 8.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.82. 602,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 307,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 57,059 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 372,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 768,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

