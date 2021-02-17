LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Down 8.4%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.82. 602,090 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 307,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $111.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58.
About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)
LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
