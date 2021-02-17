LTO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $107.82 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, LTO Network has traded 31% higher against the dollar. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $107.82 million and $18.16 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00061764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.00 or 0.00840600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00045931 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.15 or 0.04921879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00045223 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00015995 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,585 coins and its circulating supply is 274,207,310 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

