Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Trading 7.9% Higher

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX)’s stock price traded up 7.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.99 and last traded at $37.00. 395,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 530,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

In other Lucira Health news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 3,461,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $58,849,988.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lucira Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

