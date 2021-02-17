Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Trading Up 4.4%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) was up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 3,204,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,338,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23.

About Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

