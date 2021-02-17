LUKSO Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.23 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. LUKSO has a market cap of $16.23 million and $3.16 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $4.27 or 0.00008322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

LUKSO Token Trading

