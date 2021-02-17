Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784,479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 91,810 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.97% of Lululemon Athletica worth $2,709,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 216.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 92.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $339.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.82.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

