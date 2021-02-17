Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 413,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,984. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.