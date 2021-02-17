Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Update

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
Shares of NYSE:LL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 413,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,984. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.