Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.60

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.60 and traded as high as C$10.80. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.54, with a volume of 284,220 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUG. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lundin Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.34.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Paul Mcrae bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,612.50.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

