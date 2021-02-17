Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Stake Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Lydall worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,112,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,408,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 659,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 240.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall stock opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $588.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $35.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.