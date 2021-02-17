Lympo (LYM) Market Cap Achieves $8.24 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 113.5% against the dollar. Lympo has a market capitalization of $8.24 million and $302,973.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.70 or 0.00866107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00046389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.09 or 0.04887136 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00043478 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lympo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars.

