LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $99.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,421 shares of company stock valued at $7,955,852. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.