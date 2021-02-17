Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Shares Gap Up to $68.25

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.25 ($0.89), but opened at GBX 71 ($0.93). Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 36,707 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £43.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.