Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the January 14th total of 76,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Mackinac Financial stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFNC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mackinac Financial by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

