Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.20, but opened at C$0.18. Magna Terra Minerals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 22,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20.

Magna Terra Minerals Inc explores for precious metals. It holds interests in Santa Cruz projects that cover an area of approximately 103,000 hectares in 8 independent areas located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in Great Northern project comprises four mineral exploration licenses that include 167 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,175 hectares; Viking project consisting of 3 mineral exploration licenses, which include 224 claims covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cape Spencer project comprising three mineral licenses covering 2,365 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

