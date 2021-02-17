Magnite (MGNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Magnite to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MGNI opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magnite has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

In related news, CFO David Day sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $203,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,642.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 212,218 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,665. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

