Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEQ. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$91.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) stock traded down C$0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$77.51. 11,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.33 million and a P/E ratio of 12.57. Mainstreet Equity Corp. has a 1-year low of C$41.75 and a 1-year high of C$96.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ.TO) (TSE:MEQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$3.63. The company had revenue of C$38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.2600003 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

