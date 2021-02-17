Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.90

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.90 and traded as high as C$7.54. Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) shares last traded at C$7.10, with a volume of 240,504 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDI shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.55 million and a P/E ratio of -7.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.90.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) (TSE:MDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$114.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$112.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (MDI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

