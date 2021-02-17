Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Malvern International plc (LON:MLVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), but opened at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Malvern International shares last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00), with a volume of 37,836,626 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; SAA Global Education Singapore; and Malvern Online Academy, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.