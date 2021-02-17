Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $6.42. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 1,975 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 60,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.