Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stock Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $136.14 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.