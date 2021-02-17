Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90. Approximately 10,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 13,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The company has a market cap of C$11.30 million and a P/E ratio of -12.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74.

About Manitex Capital Inc. (MNX.V) (CVE:MNX)

Manitex Capital Inc does not have significant business. It focuses on acquiring interests in life sciences, cleantech, and sustainable products/technologies companies. Previously, it was engaged in the acquisition and markets specialty pharmaceutical products, and distributes third-party pharmaceutical products, as well as holds a portfolio in marketable securities.

