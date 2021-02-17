Manna (MANNA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Manna has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manna has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001208 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,018.64 or 0.99901647 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,968,564 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,015 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.