MannKind’s (MNKD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

MNKD stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

