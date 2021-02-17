ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Update

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the January 14th total of 579,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $22,305,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 95.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ManTech International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $7,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.55. 186,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,710. ManTech International has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $101.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

