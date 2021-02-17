Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 1.51% of Manulife Financial worth $521,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 476,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,483,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,928,000 after purchasing an additional 549,570 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 30.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,550,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,482,000 after buying an additional 598,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 218,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,072. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

