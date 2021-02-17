MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0153

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $756,466.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00061106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.66 or 0.00328165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00082541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00071627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00082510 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00443000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00173190 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

