Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.95

Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.95 and traded as high as C$3.00. Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) shares last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 1,016,842 shares traded.

MOZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 19.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950. Also, insider BCI Ventures Inc sold 39,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$101,376.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,012,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$53,791,974.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,500 shares of company stock worth $444,134.

About Marathon Gold Co. (MOZ.TO) (TSE:MOZ)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

