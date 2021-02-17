Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 161,813 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Marathon Oil worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

