Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 10%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price shot up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $47.90. 34,522,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 46,115,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.30 and a beta of 4.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34.

In other news, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,274,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Marathon Patent Group by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

